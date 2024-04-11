Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit many parts of the country on Thursday evening. The Met Office reported rain, thunder, and lightning in parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. More wet weather is expected next week in some areas, the National Center of Meteorology said in a new weather forecast issued on Thursday.

Residents in Dubai reported light rain in Al Warsan and International City, and thunder, lightning and a light drizzle in Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Investments Park on Thursday evening.

According to the Met Office, more rainy weather is expected in some parts of the country from April 14 to 17, due to unstable weather conditions.

Weather from Sunday to Wednesday

According to an NCM Meteorologist: "The country will be affected by an unstable weather condition as a result of an extension of a low surface pressure from the Southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, along with an extension of an upper air pressure, accompanied by an air current from the Northwest."

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a light to moderate rainfall might be heavy at times in some areas, especially over internal and southern areas. This means internal parts of Abu Dhabi and areas around Al Ain and Fujairah will see rainy weather.

The low pressure will deepen on Monday and Tuesday, and the amount of clouds will increase over scattered areas, causing rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas. Lightning and thunder are also expected, along with hail in some areas.

The cloud cover of the country will gradually decrease by Wednesday, "with the continuation of rainfall during the daytime over some areas especially over Northern and Eastern areas with a decrease in temperatures," according to the NCM.