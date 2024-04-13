Dubai: Light to moderate rainfall hit some parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain on Saturday evening.

Dubai residents reported light showers in Dubai Investments Park, Hessa Street, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and moderate to heavy rain in Deira and Jumeirah.

Light rain was also reported in Al Batayih, Al Talaa in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology recorded light to moderate rain in many areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, and Umm Al Quwain.

Wet weather is expected in different parts of the country over the coming days. An NCM forecast issued on Friday said that unstable weather can affect the country till Tuesday evening.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery road because of rainfall.

The NCM expects light to moderate winds, freshening at times.