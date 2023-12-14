Dubai: Cloudy weather is back in the UAE. Light to moderate rain hit different parts of the country on Thursday, December 14. The Met office reported scattered showers in Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain on Thursday evening.
Earlier today, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow weather alert after rainy clouds were monitored over the Arabian Gulf along the coast of the UAE.
Convective clouds moved over coastal parts of the country by evening causing light rainfall in some areas.
Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
In Dubai, light rain was reported in Al Sufuoh and Al Barsha.
According to the NCM, cloudy weather is expected till 11pm tonight.
According to the weather forecast issued by NCM today, strong winds are expected, especially over coastal areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The NCM has also issued an alert regarding rough conditions at sea due to the winds. So be careful if you are planning any activities around the beach soon.