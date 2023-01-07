Dubai: The popular Global Village outdoor attraction in Dubai has announced that it will not open today, Janurary 7, due to “current adverse weather conditions”.
Global Village normally opens at 4pm everyday. On Saturday, before opening time, it tweeted that the temporary closure is "to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of Global Village guests and staff”.
The management added that Global Village will reopen tomorrow, January 8, at 4pm.
UAE weather forecast
Since early morning, various parts of the UAE witnessed light to moderate rains, bringing many parts of the UAE to a standstill as thunderstorms pounded across the emirates and roads quickly flooded shortly after 1:00 p.m.
According to the National Center for Metrology, the UAE is expected to experience rainfall in different intensities over scattered areas especially over the coasts, northern, and eastern areas. Temperatures will also decrease due moderate to fresh winds affecting the country. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The UAE’s weather on Sunday will also be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall during the daytime over some coastal, northern and eastern areas. It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.