Dubai: UAE residents experienced rain in many parts of the country early morning on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas, with a probability of rainfall. Showers are expected in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
This morning, rain was reported in Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail with a predication of rain until Monday.
Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 20-25°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 22-27°C, and mountainous regions, 20-15°C.
Dubai is currently at 21°C with partly cloudy skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.