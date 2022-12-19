Dubai: UAE residents woke up to cloudy skies and rain in some areas on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy associated with some convective clouds and rain especially northwards, in coastal areas and over islands, the NCM reported.
Early morning on December 19, rain was reported in Abu Dhabi’s Al Rahbah area and Al Shahamah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. An alert due to the strong winds is out as the winds are expected to blow dust and sand.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning over some internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 21°C with sunny skies.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.