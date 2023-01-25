Dubai: The UAE weather bureau has warned of “unstable weather conditions” and rain on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning at times over scattered areas.
This morning, rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and the NCM issued a yellow alert.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail with a predication of rain until Saturday.
It’s also time to get your sweaters out along with your umbrellas as the NCM said that the country will see a significant decrease in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 19-24°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 21-26°C, and mountainous regions, 5-12°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.