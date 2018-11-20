Dubai: Don’t forget to carry your umbrellas on Wednesday as forecasters are expecting scattered rain over coastal and northern areas in the morning, extending to internal areas by afternoon.
Coastal areas include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the emirates facing the Arabian Gulf.
The country is affected by an upper air trough, causing low to medium clouds to increase on Wednesday from the west and moving towards the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
A depression was observed over the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday but it weakened to a low pressure by afternoon.
The UAE will have cloudy skies in general that will develop into rain clouds on Wednesday. Visibility could deteriorate due to dust and blown by northwesterly to northerly winds with speeds of 18km/h to 30km/h, reaching 45km/h.
Relative humidity will increase by late night on Thursday and early morning Friday that could give rise to mist formation.
Temperatures over land will increase over some areas and local clouds are expected over the eastern part of the country by afternoon on Friday.
Northeasterly to southeasterly winds with speeds of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h at times is expected on Friday.