Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures, dusty skies and rain in some parts of the country in the afternoon on Wednesday. These conditions are expected to continue, along with lightning and thunder, until Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast by the morning, in Fujairah, with a chance of convective clouds formation by the afternoon accompanied with rainfall.
The NCM released a statement regarding the weather conditions expected until Saturday, August 9. “A chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall with different intensities may be associated with lightning and thunder at times over scattered areas of the country, especially eastwards, southwards and extending towards some internal areas such as the Al Dhafrah region,” the statement read.
Rain accompanied by lightning and thunder is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah until August 9.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Winds are expected to blow dust and sand.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, such as parts of Abu Dhabi, with a probability of mist formation.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 29°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.