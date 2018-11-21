Dubai: Light showers fell across several areas of the UAE on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing about cooler temperatures that will continue into the weekend.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that more rain is likely to affect the northern emirates and towns along the UAE’s coast, while the rest of the country will remain cloudy in general.
“Partly cloudy in general with an increase in relative humidity during night hours and early morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation,” said the NCM.
Light to moderate rain was reported over Abu Dhabi Airport, Mohammad Bin Zayed City, Al Shawamekh and parts of Al Ain, accompanied with northwesterly winds of 20-30 km/h.
The lowest temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 6.30am at 10.3°C in Jebel Jais, the UAE's tallest peak, in Ras Al Khaimah, followed by Mebreh mountain at 12.6°C at 7.15am.
The weather over the weekend is expected to become partly cloudy and hazy at times with a slight increase in temperatures on Friday morning.
Maximum temperatures will range between 25°C to 30°C in coastal areas, 27°C to 32°C in internal areas and 20°C to 26°C in the mountain region.
The sea will be rough in the morning and gradually turn to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.