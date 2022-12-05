Dubai: It’s a pleasant start to the week in the UAE with relatively low temperatures and clear to partly cloudy skies, on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy. Clouds associated with rain are expected to appear eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially westwards such as in Abu Dhabi. Be careful you are planning to drive during those hours as fog may hinder visibility.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.