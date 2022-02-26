Dubai: With clear skies and chilly temperatures, it’s the perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors for UAE residents on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy till Tuesday.
The humidity is expected to increase at night with a probability of fog formation. Mist formation is especially expected in internal and coastal areas such as parts Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah this weekend. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to around 8°C.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf might get slightly rough at times, so be careful if you are planning to go to the beach.