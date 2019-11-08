Across the UAE, partly cloudy skies are expected with pleasant temperatures

Dubai: It's the weekend and here is what the weather is looking like:

According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards. These clouds may become convective with time that means they might be associated with some rain.

Across the UAE temperatures are expected to be in the early 30s. In some mountainous regions, temperatures are predicted to be in the mid 20s.

Dubai is currently at 24°C.

The highest recorded temperature yesterday, November 7, was 38.4 °C over Abu Dhabi’s Ashaab area.

Also, rain has been forecasted for tomorrow until Tuesday with conditions going back to partly cloudy as Tuesday afternoon approaches.