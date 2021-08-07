Dubai: Heading outdoors? Today, the weather will be warm, sunny, and hazy, during the daytime, if you are in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah. However, Fujairah and surrounding regions in the Eastern coast of the UAE are expected to see partly cloudy weather along with a chance of rain.
According to the NCM: ". Low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, maybe convective by afternoon Eastward."
Rain was reported on Friday evening in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 43-47°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that humidity will increase by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country, and 60 per cent in the mountainous regions.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.