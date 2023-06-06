Dubai: Take necessary precautions as you head out today, particularly if you suffer from allergies, as it’s going to be a dusty day in some parts of the UAE.
According to the NCM, today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be, 'fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas during the daytime.' Temperatures tend to gradually increase across the country.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41-46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 20-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 29-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 75-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-50 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea