Dubai: Take necessary precautions as you head out today, particularly if you suffer from allergies, as it’s going to be a dusty day in some parts of the UAE.
According to the NCM, today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be, 'fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas during the daytime.' Temperatures tend to gradually increase across the country.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43-48°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 35-40°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.