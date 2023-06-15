Dubai: Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach on Thursday as rough seas and dusty conditions are expected.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued warning for rough seas along the UAE's coastline until Friday. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman sea.
According to the NCM skies in general are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times especially eastward and northward during daytime.
Today, temperatures tend to decrease over coastal areas. Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 42 - 45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-41°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. It will blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night.