Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy associated with some convective clouds especially eastwards, such as in Fujairah, and over the sea and islands westwards, such as in Abu Dhabi, the NCM reported.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
The temperatures are expected to be pleasant with highs hitting 32°C and the minimum temperature at 12°C. Dubai is currently at 24°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.