Dubai: As temperatures are decreasing across the UAE, the weather will be perfect if you are heading outdoors. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.
Residents can also expect rain especially in the eastern and coastal areas with strong winds blowing.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Low clouds will appear with a probability of light rainfall over northern, eastern and coastal areas and islands."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22-25°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 08-15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-24°C, and 10-17°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 60-75 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.