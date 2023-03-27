Dubai: UAE residents started their week with cloudy skies and rain in some parts of the country early morning on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Convective clouds are expected to form with a chance of rainfall especially over northern, coastal and eastern areas such as Dubai Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. According to weather.com, there is a chance of thunder and lightning at night and early morning on Tuesday along with the rain.
This morning, rain was reported in parts of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 33°C and minium temperatures as low as 12°C. Dubai is currently at 25°C with partly cloudy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.