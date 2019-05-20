Weather is expected to clear by Thursday, chance of rain on Wednesday

Water droplets due to heavy rain at Media City. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Residents in parts of UAE may have one more day to enjoy the pre-summer showers on Tuesday before rain clouds let up to make way for sunny skies this week.

Most parts of the UAE, including Dubai, have been experiencing wet weather accompanied by lightning and thunder since the beginning of the week due to an extension of a surface trough, accompanied with an extension of an upper air trough.

On Monday, heavy rain was reported over Dibba-Masafi Road, Kadra in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Dhadna, Al Manama in Ajman, and Dafta-Khor Fakkan Road.

Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi received the highest rainfall with 40.8mm recorded from 8am Sunday to 8am on Monday. Al Shuaibah came next with 23.2mm of rainfall.

Bulaidah in Ras Al Khaimah, Dibba, and Masafi received moderate rain while light showers were reported in Al Dhaid in Sharjah.

On Tuesday, the UAE will continue to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies in general. These may become convective rainy clouds, associated with lightning and thunder activity at times especially over some internal and eastern areas.

Visibility will be poor because of blown dust and sand due to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds in general, with gusts of 50km/h, inland especially with cloud activity.

On Wednesday, there is still a chance of some rainfall over internal and eastern areas. Similar hazy conditions are expected due to the winds affecting the country.

After the rainy days, the mercury is expected to rise by Thursday over the interior regions.