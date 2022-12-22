Dubai: UAE residents are expected to enjoy rain in some parts of the UAE and chilly weather with temperatures potentially dropping to as low as 9°C on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy associated with some convective clouds and rain especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Dubai is currently at 21°C with sunny skies.
The sea is expected to be rough in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, so be careful if you are planning a beach day.