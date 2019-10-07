The weather bureau has issued red and yellow alerts due to rain and windy conditions

It's raining in parts of the UAE Image Credit: Instagram/ NCM

Get your umbrellas out as it’s raining in part of the UAE, as predicted by the weather bureau.

Rain hit parts of the UAE, including Al Safa area in Dubai, parts of Al Ain and Fujairah.

The National Centre of Meteorology, issued yellow and red alerts until 12:30 am tomorrow, around the internal and eastern parts of the UAE because heavy rain and fats winds are expected.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. This may cause sand and dust to blow and hinder visibility on the roads.

According to the UAE weather bureau, the ongoing cloud seeding process that is happening around the UAE is enhancing the amount of rain.

Motorists are also urged to drive carefully as the roads might be slippery in wet weather.

Currently Dubai is at 36°C.

Earlier today morning, thundery rain was reported early on Monday morning over Fujairah airport. Rainfall was also seen over Dhadna, as cooler climes set in.