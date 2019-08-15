The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 48 °C

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy over some areas and hazy at times eastwards and northwards. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather is expected to be mainly sunny and dusty so always bring an umbrella to protect you from the sun and wear face mask especially if you have dust allergy.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy over some areas and hazy at times eastwards and northwards.

We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr. The visibility level now is moderate.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.