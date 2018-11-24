Abu Dhabi / Dubai: Temperatures are expected to increase gradually during the day, but the evenings are getting cooler in the UAE, with average night-time readings coming down, said weathermen.
Jebel Jais (1,934m) in Ras Al Khaimah recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 11.4 °C at 3am on Saturday morning.
It is adjacent to Mebreh Mountain (1,527m), which also recorded the lowest temperature at 13.2 °C.
At 1.30am in Damtha, the lowest temperature recorded was 13.6 °C, while in Ashaab town, southeast of Abu Dhabi, it was 13.7°C at 4.30am.
Some internal parts of Dubai, such as DWC Al Maktoum International Airport posted 17 °C while it was 19 °C at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Weathermen at the National Centre for Meteorology expect convective clouds to form over the UAE’s eastern areas on Saturday afternoon; with light to moderate winds possibly causing blowing dust over exposed areas.
Meanwhile, rain was reported in Fujairah and Kalba in the country’s north-east in the early hours of Saturday, bringing visibility down to about 2,000 metres, said forecasters.
