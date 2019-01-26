https://www.facebook.com/GulfNews.UAE/videos/284574115547318/
Dubai: Cooler nights are expected in the UAE as temperatures continue to drop in the country.
On Saturday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCMS) said the rest of the day will be partly cloudy at times.
Mild weather is expected during daytime, with relatively cold nights over internal areas.
In its weather bulletin, the NCMS repoted that the lowest temperature was recorded in Raknah in the the country north-east at 6.5 degrees C at 6.15 am.
Damtha, near Al Ain, posted 9.1 degrees C at 7.15am on Saturday.
NCS' bulletin stated that the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.