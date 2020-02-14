Dubai: if you’re planning an outdoor activity, be prepared as the temperature is expected to increase on Friday, February 14.
The National Center of Meteorology stated that the day was going to be fair to partly cloudy.
Strong winds will be blowing over some parts of the country, which might add some freshness to temperatures.
The relative humidity is expected to increase tonight and early morning tomorrow and will be at 76 per cent.
Temperatures in the day are expected to be between 19° to 25° across the emirates. Seas are expected to be moderate today.