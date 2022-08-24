Dubai: As the Suhail star was spotted rising in the UAE skies on August 24, which marks a shift in weather in the Arabian Peninsula, rain poured over some parts of the country.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to cloudy conditions and rain in Al Ain and Dubai-Al Ain Road.
Wind speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected. Drivers on the road must be especially careful due to limited visibility in these areas.
Rain expected over the weekend
Cloud formation increased in parts of the eastern and southern parts of the UAE and cloudy conditions are expected to continue over the week. Significant rain is expected over the weekend, especially on Saturday, in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
A gradual decrease of temperatures is expected in the coming weeks, an NCM expert earlier told Gulf News. "The temperatures are gradually decreasing, even though it's hardly noticeable, as we are close to the end of summer season in the UAE," he said.
Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said in a tweet that the Suhail star would be seen on August 24. The sighting marks a shift in weather in the Arabian Peninsula.