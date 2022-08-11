Dubai: Extremely hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy with high temperatures and humid conditions. However, some parts of the country will see partly cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.
The NCM said: “The weather in general will be partly cloudy especially over the Eastern areas with some rainy convective clouds formation.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM also said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot and gradually increase. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 46 and 49°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 28-32°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 42-47°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent and 55-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.