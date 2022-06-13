Dubai: After fog was reported early morning today, in parts of Abu Dhabi, clear weather and sunny skies are expected across the UAE. However, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), some areas in the eastern parts of the country will see low clouds at times.
The NCM also said that the a gradual increase in temperatures is expected across the UAE, today.
The NCM's daily weather report said: "[The weather will be] sunny in general. Some low clouds will appear Eastward with a probability of light rainfall and a gradual increase in temperatures."
Temperature to hit highs of 47°C
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 47°C today, the NCM said. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 38 to 42°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 41 to 47°C, and 33 to 38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.
Humidity will be hit highs of 90-95 per cent in internal and coastal regions.
Light to moderate winds will cause dust to blow at times, the NCM added.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.