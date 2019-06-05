Dubai: If you’re looking for a good place to spend the weekend and the last few days of the long holiday, the eastern and southern UAE might be a good option as a chance of some rain clouds is in sight. The National Centre of Meteorology said a probability of convective clouds “may be associated with some rainfall”, which may form on Thursday afternoon towards the east and south of UAE — or Fujairah and southward.
Similar convective clouds may form on Friday until Sunday although the chance of the clouds giving rain is not high.
Maximum temperature will be in the mid-40C range across the country, with partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine expected over the next three days.
Haze, blown dust and sand may affect those opting to spend outdoors although catching an early morning swim would be a good idea as the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight to moderate until Sunday.