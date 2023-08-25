Heavy rains hit Al Ain on Friday evening. The Met office shared videos of rain on the Dubai-Al Ain road.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Sharjah crossed 50°C on Friday afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the highest temperature recorded in the country today was 50.3°C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 12.30pm.
The NCM also issued a safety alert for motorists using roads in the affected areas.The NCM also issued a safety alert for motorists using roads in the affected areas. "Precautions should be taken during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over some eastern areas. Loose objects and weak structures may become hazardous due to the strong winds and can reduce horizontal visibility, please stay away from areas of accumulated rain and hail," the social media alert read.
At 5:20 pm, the Abu Dhabi police temporarily reduced the speed on the Al Ain Dubai road (Al Hayar - Al Faqa) to 120 kms per hour. They later updated on Twitter, that the speed limits had gone back to normal.
Humidity is expected to increase tonight and early morning on Saturday, resulting in fog in some areas.
High temperatures are expected to form low rain-bearing clouds this weekend. However, the NCM has not issued a rain forecast for the weekend.