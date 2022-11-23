Dubai: Residents in various parts of the UAE enjoyed another rainy day on Wednesday and social media users shared clips of the showers.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Earlier, the NCM had issued yellow alerts indicating cloudy conditions, which may lead to showers. Residents reported overcast skies across the country by 1 pm. Rainfall was recorded in Dubai’s Hatta soon after. Showers were also reported in Ajman’s Al Manama and Al Naseem areas and Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah region.
If you are planning to head out on the weekend, according to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week, at least until Sunday, especially in the eastern region of the UAE.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to high 20s on average and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 16°C - 21°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 12 °C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah.