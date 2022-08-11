Dubai: After temperatures crossed 50°C this week, the National Center of Meteorology said that temperatures will see a slight decrease this weekend. Cloud formation and rainy weather is expected in eastern and southern parts of the country starting Sunday.
On Friday and Saturday, the weather will continue to be hot, the NCM added. However, convective cloud formation is expected eastward, by Friday afternoon and southwards on Saturday. Some areas might receive scattered rainfall on Saturday.
Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, will cause dusty weather at times on Friday and Saturday.
Scattered rainfall in Al Ain
On Thursday evening, moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in Al Ain on Thursday.
Rain forecast: Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18
The National Center of Meteorology said: "[There is a] chance of convective clouds formation accompanied with rainfall of different intensities between moderate to heavy at times. These may be associated with thunder and lightning over some Eastern areas, Al Ain, and its southern areas, extending to some internal areas and Western areas."
A decrease in temperatures is expected during the next week, the NCM added.
Explaining the weather phenomenon, the NCM said: "The country will be affected during the period by an extension of surface low pressure system extending from the east towards the west, accompanied by an upper air low pressure system, leading to the flow of moist air mass from the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea towards the area and the country. This will cause the development and formation of some rainy convective clouds over some areas, especially in the eastern and southern areas of the country."
Strong winds and dust storms
Moderate to strong southeasterly to northeasterly winds at times, especially with convective clouds, will cause dusty weather, sandstorms and low horizontal visibility.
Sea condition: The sea will be moderate becoming rough gradually by Monday night in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.