Maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41°C and 44 °C

National Centre of Meteorology said relative humidity will increase during night and Tuesday early morning. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas, with a probability of convective clouds formation over the eastern areas by afternoon.

NCM said relative humidity will increase during night and Tuesday early morning.

Expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, and freshening at times with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.