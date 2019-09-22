Also in this package 10 tips for driving safely in fog in the UAE

Dubai: UAE residents beware of humid and foggy weather today.

According to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), fog formation is expected to increase especially near coastal parts of the UAE.

The NCM has issued a yellow warning for residents to be on the look out for fog formation in the early morning. Visibility is expected to be less than 1,000 meters so if you’re driving, take precautions.

Driving in foggy conditions requires extra precision.

These are some of the precautions to take when driving in such weather conditions.

The NCM has reported fog and mist formation in Dubai and Sharjah. They issued a red warning fog watch over the coast around Abu Dhabi, and advised residents to stop driving and wait for the roads to clear.

Additionally, cloud cover might increase during the day, over some areas. Strong winds will blow at a speed of 18 to 25km/h.