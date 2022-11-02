Dubai: It’s a foggy start morning for some UAE residents and alerts are out due to the drop in visibility.
Fog engulfed parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain. Drivers were cautioned to drive carefully as the mist hindered visibility on the roads. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts till 9:30am.
Skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day. The current average temperature across the country is at 25°C. The highest temperature expected today is at 34°C.
The humidity is currently at 83 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning over coastal and internal areas.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm.