The UAE woke up to thick layers fog on Sunday morning, affecting horizontal visibility.
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
The police have reminded all drivers to comply with the instructions shown on smart towers. Speed limits are automatically reduced on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions.
The Abu Dhabi Police announced speed limit reduction on major roads to 80kmph to ensure the safety of motorists. The force also called on motorists to drive carefully and follow the speed limit notifications on electronic boards.
The police activated speed reduction system on Al Ain - Dubai road, Al Bada - Nahil Road and Sweihan road.