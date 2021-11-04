Dubai: It’s a foggy Thursday for UAE residents and misty conditions are expected to continue over the weekend.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times, especially eastwards such as in the emirate of Fujairah. It may rain in the afternoon in these areas.
Foggy conditions have been reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah with visibility dropping to less than 1000 metres.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and early morning on Friday, going up to 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to cause fog and mist formation especially in coastal and internal areas, such as in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and parts of Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 33 °C ‐ 36 °C. The minimum temperatures are expected to drop to 17 °C.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with hazy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be moderately calm.