Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: Dubai: A veil of mist blanketed a wide swathe of the UAE, significantly affecting visibility early on Sunday — both the Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah international airports were covered in thick fog from around 2am.

UAE residents may also see an increase in humidity levels across the county. Humid weather has resulted in an increase in fog and mist formation, especially if you’re near the coast.

If you’re driving in such conditions, then we advise you to take precautions and be careful on the roads, by keeping a safe distance with the vehicles ahead.

And if you’re planning to go outdoors in the evening the weather is expected to be sultry and sticky, with humidity levels being between 85 to 90 per cent.

In its latest weather bulletin, the National Center of Meteorology's (NCM) reported horizontal visibility dropping on Dubai-Al Ain Road and Dubai-Abu Dhabi Road (Emirates Road) early on Sunday.

Al Minhad and Sweihan were covered by thick fog, based on NCM's satellite imagery. Parts of the UAE's coastal waters on the Gulf side were also covered in mist, while country's east coast was mostly clear.

Weathermen raised the amber alert as the sea is expected to be rough on the Arabian Gulf side today with up to 6-foot waves being kicked up by northwesterly winds with speeds of up to 45 km/h.

According to NCM's daily weather forecast, the relative humidity will increase tonight and early Monday morning.