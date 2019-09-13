Foggy conditions are expected to return on Friday at night and early morning Saturday

High humidity leads to fog and mist formation, drivers need to be extremely careful or avoid driving until the fog clears up. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Residents across the UAE experienced high humidity and fog formation early morning today.

Areas around Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah airport and Sharjah airport were especially affected by the fog and mist early morning.

The National Center of Meteorology issued yellow and red alerts due to the foggy conditions that hinder visibility on the roads and drivers were warned.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 90 per cent in some regions of the UAE and the fog is expected to return at night and early morning tomorrow, Saturday, especially in coastal and internal regions.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35- 40°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 26 – 31 °C throughout the emirates.