Fog and cooler temperatures expected across the UAE in coming day

A gradual drop in temperatures is forecast starting Tuesday
Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday that fog and light fog are expected to blanket coastal and inland areas over the next four days, with a chance of convective clouds forming over the eastern regions that may bring rainfall by Sunday afternoon. A gradual drop in temperatures is forecast starting Tuesday.
On Sunday, conditions will be humid in the morning across parts of the coast and interior, with a likelihood of fog or light fog, the NCM reported.
The skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, though convective cloud formations may develop in the east, possibly leading to showers later in the day.
Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally freshening to stir up dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 40 kph. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Monday’s weather will follow a similar pattern: morning humidity with a chance of fog or light fog, mostly clear skies with some afternoon cloud development in the east.
Winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally active, stirring dust with speeds between 10 and 25 kph, reaching 35 kph at times.
The Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate seas, while the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
By Tuesday, meteorologists expect the same morning fog conditions inland and along the coast, followed by clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will begin to decline slightly and gradually.
Winds will shift to southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, with occasional gusts of up to 40 kph. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
On Wednesday, humidity will persist in the morning over inland areas, with a chance of fog or light fog, according to the NCM. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds expected in the northern and eastern regions.
Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, at times raising dust, with speeds between 10 and 25 kph, reaching 40 kph in places.
The Arabian Gulf is forecast to see moderate to rough seas, while the Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate.
