Dubai: Be careful if you are driving this morning as UAE residents can expect foggy conditions on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy.
Fog formation and mist were reported in parts of the UAE such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
Temperatures are expected to increase. Dubai is currently at 22°C.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The relative humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent and increase at night and on Wednesday.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.