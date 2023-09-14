Dubai: Fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai today. The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and red weather alert, warning motorists that horizontal visibility over some UAE roads could be affected due to fog.
According to the alert, foggy conditions are expected till 9.00am.
In general, warm weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-29°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-44°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-80 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.