Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dense fog was reported in Madinat Zayed, Al Ghuwaifat (Al Dhafra region) this morning.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kms/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy at times.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 26 to 30°C, and temperature lows will average between 8 to 14°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 24 to 28°C, and 17 to 21°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be moderate at 65 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.