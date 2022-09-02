Dubai: Getting ready for a weekend road trip? The National Center of Meteorology has issued a weather alert warning motorists to maintain caution while driving on some roads in the UAE, as there is a chance of dense fog formation tonight and early tomorrow.
"The NCM urges drivers to follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas," the alert read.
Foggy conditions are expected from Friday, 11pm until Saturday, 8:30am, in coastal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Dense fog was reported over Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman on Friday morning.
The NCM also said that a gradual decrease in temperatures is expected this month. According to the forecast for the month: "The month of September is considered as last month of summer, where temperatures start to decrease, especially during night. September 23 marks the beginning of autumnal equinox when the sun is directly perpependular to the equator and then moves south towards the Tropic of Capricorn."