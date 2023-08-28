Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday morning. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 8.30am.
Today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be partly cloudy with hazy skies.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) predicts that rain clouds will likely develop over the eastern regions of the country, specifically in and around Al Ain and Fujairah, indicating a possibility of rainfall today.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45-50°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 27-32°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 45 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-80 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.