Dubai: It is expected to be a humid day with high temperatures and fog formation in some parts of the UAE on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy at times especially eastwards with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation by the afternoon in areas such as Fujairah.
This morning, the NCM issued an alert due to foggy conditions in some parts of the UAE, such as Abu Dhabi. Such conditions are expected until 8 am.
Residents can expect weather conditions to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the fog might hinder visibility.
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 21°C. Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea will be moderately calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.