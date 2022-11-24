Dubai: If you are planning to drive early morning on Thursday, be careful as foggy conditions were reported in some parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy conditions in some parts of Abu Dhabi are expected to last till 9am. Yellow and red alerts warning residents were issued.
Skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy associated with some convective clouds especially eastwards, such as in Fujairah, the NCM reported.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, such as Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.