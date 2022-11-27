Making outdoor plans? Beware of fog if you are in Abu Dhabi early morning. The National Center of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather alert warning motorists to maintain caution while driving in most parts of Abu Dhabi, all of Al Ain, and some parts of Dubai.
The NCM alert highlighted areas where there is a chance of fog formation early on Sunday.
"A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which will drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas... until 9am," the alert read.
Sharing the weather forecast for the day, the NCM said: [The weather will be] clear to partly cloudy in general. Humidity will increase by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The NCM added that light to moderate winds will blow gradually over the sea by night. "The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times Westward by night and Monday morning in the Arabian Gulf offshore, and slight in Oman sea."
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 32°C today. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 25-30°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C, and 17-13°C in the mountainous regions.
Temperatures across the country are seeing a gradual decrease. Minimum temperatures